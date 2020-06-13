Glenfiddich – 12 Year Single Malt Scotch

After drinking countless different single malt scotches Over the years, some much more expensive set a little less, this has become my go to.

3 years ago

It's was last call at my home and was in need of another Glen bottle. Hit the app and in less than 30 minutes at about 12:30 I had the delivery knock on my door with a fresh new bottle. Well done! Needless to say but ended up Saucy!

It's was last call at my home and was in need of another Glen bottle. Hit the app and in less than 30 minutes at about 12:30 I had the delivery knock on my door with a fresh new bottle. Well done! Needless to say but ended up Saucy!