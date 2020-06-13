Glenfiddich – 12 Year Single Malt Scotch
1
Creamy with a long, smooth and mellow finish, our 12 Year Old is the perfect example of Glenfiddich’s unique Speyside style and is widely proclaimed the best dram in the valley.
- 9 months ago
Smooth and full bodiedAfter drinking countless different single malt scotches Over the years, some much more expensive set a little less, this has become my go to.Gregory S. - Verified buyer
- 10 months ago
Best for the buckSmooth and oak or cedar tonesGregory S. - Verified buyer
- 10 months ago
Best for the buckYumGregory S. - Verified buyer
- 10 months ago
YummyBest value for a single maltGregory S. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Best single malt at the priceSmooth ad sweetGregory S. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
It's was last call at my home and was in need of another Glen bottle. Hit the app and in less than 30 minutes at about 12:30 I had the delivery knock on my door with a fresh new bottle. Well done! Needless to say but ended up Saucy!It's was last call at my home and was in need of another Glen bottle. Hit the app and in less than 30 minutes at about 12:30 I had the delivery knock on my door with a fresh new bottle. Well done! Needless to say but ended up Saucy!RRRon R.