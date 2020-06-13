Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
Glenfiddich

More By Glenfiddich

Saucey / Spirits / Whiskey & Scotch / Single Malt Scotch

Glenfiddich – 12 Year Single Malt Scotch

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

Creamy with a long, smooth and mellow finish, our 12 Year Old is the perfect example of Glenfiddich’s unique Speyside style and is widely proclaimed the best dram in the valley.

More By Glenfiddich

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.50

6 Reviews
  • 9 months ago

    Smooth and full bodied

    After drinking countless different single malt scotches Over the years, some much more expensive set a little less, this has become my go to.
    Gregory S. - Verified buyer
  • 10 months ago

    Best for the buck

    Smooth and oak or cedar tones
    Gregory S. - Verified buyer
  • 10 months ago

    Best for the buck

    Yum
    Gregory S. - Verified buyer
  • 10 months ago

    Yummy

    Best value for a single malt
    Gregory S. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Best single malt at the price

    Smooth ad sweet
    Gregory S. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    It's was last call at my home and was in need of another Glen bottle. Hit the app and in less than 30 minutes at about 12:30 I had the delivery knock on my door with a fresh new bottle. Well done! Needless to say but ended up Saucy!

    It's was last call at my home and was in need of another Glen bottle. Hit the app and in less than 30 minutes at about 12:30 I had the delivery knock on my door with a fresh new bottle. Well done! Needless to say but ended up Saucy!
    RR
    Ron R.