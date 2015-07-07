Glenfiddich
30 Year Single Malt Scotch
750 ml
Finely balanced with substantial oakiness matched by fruit and luscious sherry notes. Complex and seductively woody, dark chocolate emphasized by a floral sweetness.
Glenfiddich
26 Year Single Malt Scotch
750 ml
Renowned for its exceptional quality, the wood softens the spirit and imparts layers of subtle spice and sweet vanilla flavors that grow more complex over time.
Glenfiddich
Original Single Malt Scotch
750 ml
This rare and historic single malt is an exceptional recreation of our original 1963 Glenfiddich Straight Malt that started the single malt category.
Glenfiddich
Age of Discovery 19 Year Single Malt Scotch
750 ml
Rich and delicious, 19 year old Age of Discovery Glenfiddich has aromas of ripe fig, caramelised fruit and spicy notes of cinnamon and black pepper. Bottled at 40% ABV
Glenfiddich
12 Year Single Malt Scotch
50 ml
GOLD MEDAL INTERNATIONAL WINE AND SPIRITS COMPETITION. Touch of pear in the nose, followed by a distinctive, well balanced flavor of rich fruit, subtle pine and a hint of peatiness.
Glenfiddich
12 Year Single Malt Scotch
1.75 L
GOLD MEDAL INTERNATIONAL WINE AND SPIRITS COMPETITION. Touch of pear in the nose, followed by a distinctive, well balanced flavor of rich fruit, subtle pine and a hint of peatiness. 12 Year old.
Glenfiddich
12 Year Single Malt Scotch
750 ml
Creamy with a long, smooth and mellow finish, our 12 Year Old is the perfect example of Glenfiddich’s unique Speyside style and is widely proclaimed the best dram in the valley.
Glenfiddich
21 Year Single Malt Scotch
750 ml
A 21 year old bottling from Glenfiddich, finished in casks used previously to age Caribbean Rum.
Glenfiddich
Winter Storm 21 Year Single Malt Scotch
750 ml
Winter Storm is a 21-year-old single malt that has been aged in Canadian ice wine barrels. The whisky offers notes of Turkish Delight and candied tropical fruit, which develop into juicy lychee.