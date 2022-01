Bruichladdich 1984 Vintage – Single Malt Scotch

750 ml From $ 1205.00 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

4 STARS (out of 5) SPIRIT JOURNAL. Toffee flavors arrive first on this scotch then is complimented by fresh fruits. Lemon and honey syrup coat the palate like a liqueur. It is focused and delectable.