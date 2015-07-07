Bruichladdich
Classic Laddie Single Malt Scotch
750 ml
Matured in American Oak Bourbon casks, the flavors mirror the aromatics with an almost syrup like texture.
Port Charlotte Islay Barley represents a milestone. For the first time, perhaps in the Island's history, a Heavily-Peated Single Malt has been distilled using Islay Grown Barley.
This fourth incarnation of the now legendary black art is more enigmatic than ever, the composition of casks a mystery to all but its creator. A very limited release unpeated Islay Single malt Scotch
World's most heavily peated whiskey. Titanic amounts of the Peat but with a light, delicate complexity and a beguiling finesse.
Aged 7 years in oak casks, rich and full amber in color, this whisky is luxuriously deep, bold and big bodied.
Incredible fruity flavour - both complex and sophisticated. Very rich and viscous mouth feel and smooth finish. Matured for 18 years in bourbon casks.
Soft red grapes, red currant jelly,and pomegranate all encased in an envelope of syrup, sweet malted barely and brown sugar vanilla. The wine flavors wait while the malt and oak display their charms!
Bottled at 59.5% ABV without chill filtration. It represents one of the last expressions created under McEwan.
Peated to 169 PPM and matured here in Islay for all it's life in American Bourbon Barrel's and Spanish wine Cask's.
100% Scottish Islay Barley, no additional flavors. 100 Proof
Scottish Barley. Heavily Peated. Islay Single Malt Scotch Whiskey. 100 Proof