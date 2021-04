Ardbeg Auriverdes – Single Malt Scotch

Ardbeg Auriverdes is this year's Ardbeg Day release. It is limited edition Islay Single Malt whisky matured in "fired" American White Oak ex-bourbon casks with charred cask lids. 49.9% ABV