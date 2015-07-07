ARDBEG DARK COVE SCOTCH
Single Malt Scotch
750 ml
Ardbegs darkest spirit ever. Inspired by a dark past, a clandestine meeting of whisky matured in ex-Bourbon casks, heart in dark sherry casks. So, take this years Limited Ed. and hide it well.
Aromas that are mellow, rich and enticing, with the unmistakable Ardbeggian combination of tar, soot and pine resin.
Ardbeg Supernova is a sherry matured single malt scotch with ginger and cinnamon spiciness, with a deep richness and a new dimension of sweetness.
Ardbeg Auriverdes is this year's Ardbeg Day release. It is limited edition Islay Single Malt whisky matured in "fired" American White Oak ex-bourbon casks with charred cask lids. 49.9% ABV
A smooth, creamy texture with gentle, sweet spices, some cigar smoke, nutty wood and the unusual flavor of grilled artichokes. A long, sweet finish; floral, mint toffee and malty biscuit notes.
Scotland. Aromas of dark sugar and espresso beans. Flavors of fruit, black forest honey, and malt. 114 Proof
Scotland. Intense smoky fruit aroma followed by black pepper. Flavors of cinnamon-spiced toffee, followed by smooth buttermilk. 92 Proof
A deep, powerfully peaty and wonderfully wild whiskey. The epitome of the untamed spirit of Islay's 57% ABV