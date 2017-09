Pendleton 1910 12 Year Rye

Blended Whiskey | 750 ml | Starts at $ 39.99

Featuring round, rich notes of tobacco, charred oak and butterscotch with a spicy rye kick and peppery heat, Pendleton 1910 Rye Whisky is rounded out by the smoothness of maple and sweet cherry.

