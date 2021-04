Woodford Reserve Master's Collection – 1838 Sweet Mash Bourbon

750 ml From $ 83.37 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Woodfords Sweet Mash is rich with loads of fruit, apple, blueberry and blackberry. Layered with a hint of maple syrup. Rye and mind round out the palate. Clean and warm with a very soft apple finish!