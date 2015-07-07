Woodford Reserve
Bourbon
750 ml
Flavor notes of bold grain and wood, sweet aromatics, spice, and fruit and floral notes Crafted in small batches. 43.2% ABV
DOUBLE GOLD AND BEST BOURBON SAN FRANCISCO SPIRITS COMPETITION. One of the finest bourbon's we carry. Rich flavors of vanilla with layers of oak and spice.
Rich scents of dark fruit, caramel, marzipan and oak. Full bodied flavors of vanilla and caramel. Long, creamy finish. 43.2% ABV
Woodfords Sweet Mash is rich with loads of fruit, apple, blueberry and blackberry. Layered with a hint of maple syrup. Rye and mind round out the palate. Clean and warm with a very soft apple finish!
Spicy nose with rye, pepper, cedar sweetened with marzipan. Clove, rye, mint, molasses, sorghum and honey flavors. 43.2% ABV
Mature Woodford Reserve that receives extra aging in Sonoma Cutrer Pinot Noir barrels. This produces a bourbon that is warm and fruit forward with notes of cherry, raspberry, blackberry.
Special edition Kentuky Derby bottle. Rich flavors of vanilla with layers of oak and spice.
Kentucky Whiskey. Rich vanilla flavor with layers of oak and spice. 90.4 Proof
WOODFORD RSV BOURBON CHERRIES
Woodford Aromatic bitters is the perfect accompaniment to your hand crafted cocktails Rich and flavorful.
Woodford Reserve Barrel Aged Spiced Cherry Bitters is the perfect accompaniment to your hand crafted Manhattan or old Fashioned. Rich ripe black cherry with clove spice, anise and hints of vanilla.