Jeremiah Weed – Sarsaparilla Blended Whiskey

Enthrall your senses with the curiously unique blend of Jeremiah Weed Sarsaparilla Flavored Whiskey. With notes of vanilla, caramel, wintergreen and licorice, this mystifying libation greets taste buds with a kick of spicy sarsaparilla root flavor. Reminiscent of creamy soda shop flavors, the bewildering taste and smoothness of our whiskey is sure to amaze and should be saved for the best of occasions. Simply mix with cola and pour over ice for a classic mixed drink. Includes one 70 proof 750 mL bottle of Sarsaparilla Flavored Whiskey. Please enjoy responsibly.