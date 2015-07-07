Jeremiah Weed
Sarsaparilla Blended Whiskey
750 ml
Jeremiah Weed is breaking category conventions of tradition and craft, by introducing a fun, social and full-of-attitude Whiskey line that will excite the millennial consumer!
90-proof blended bourbon that is bold, ultra-smooth making it easy to enjoy - with cola, on the rocks, or as a cold shot. Blended with the highest quality straight bourbons from Kentucky and Indiana.
Jeremiah Weed only used the finest ingredients in their sweet tea bourbon.
Made in USA. A bourbon based liqueur "popular among cowboys and United States Air Force pilots." 100 Proof
Jeremiah Weed Sweet Tea goes great with lemonade or on the rocks!