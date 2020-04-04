Suntory Hibiki – Japanese Harmony
A blend of more than 10 malt and grain whiskies, aged in five different casks, from Suntory's three distilleries.
- 2 years ago
Bomb!Recently my favorite whiskey with one-3 cubes (depending on ice consistency and size) to help control me from drinking to fast;) this is due to the fact that there is an extra 3% from your average whiskey at 43%. I find the small amount of watering down f
James M. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
AmazingWorth the tasteTony . - Verified buyer
- 4 years ago
One of my favorite Japanese whiskeys. Aside from the beautiful bottle, this has an amazing finish and is always a hit when I have guests over. Get it!
Christopher S.