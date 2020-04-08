Nikka – Coffey Malt Whisky
This is a delightfully fruity, spicy whisky with a refreshing aromatic zing. With a fresh and light nose, it's body is bold and spicy, with cinnamon and clove on the palate, and citrus-tinged freshness to lighten the experience.
Super Legit and I Can't Even QuitMy in-laws' neighbor shared a shot of this fine Whiskey with me and I must say it was delightful.Ryan J. - Verified buyer