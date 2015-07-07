Suntory Toki
Japanese Whisky
750 ml
Blend of carefully selected whiskies from the House of Suntory's globally acclaimed Hakushu, Yamazaki, and Chita distilleries.
Fruit notes of coconut and banana. A sweet flavor with a hint of vanilla, with a delicate finish with a touch of honeyed citrus.
Yoichi Single Malt has pleasant peaty notes and smokiness originating from the traditional direct coal-fired distillation as well as a briny hint delivered by the sea breeze during the aging process.
Aroma of aged casks with sweet hints of vanilla and gently peat. The taste is elegantly deepened by a sweet and tangy fruitiness.
Taketsuru 21 was crowned World's Best Blended Malt Whisky at the 2010 World Whiskies Awards.
WORLD WHISKIES AWARD WORLDS BEST BLENDED MALT WHISKY 2014. A whisky in almost perfect balance. A beautiful blend of malt, wood and alcohol. A long finish leaving your mouth full of caramel and spice.
Named in honor of the father of Japanese whisky. Gentle malt flavor, fruitiness and extremely well-balanced. 43% ABV
This is a delightfully fruity, spicy whisky with a refreshing aromatic zing. With a fresh and light nose, it's body is bold and spicy, with cinnamon and clove on the palate, and citrus-tinged freshness to lighten the experience.
Fruity and quite nutty with hints of cut herbs, sugar, and spice finishing with soft malt and fruit. 43.0% ABV