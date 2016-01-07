UV Vodka
Home/Spirits/Vodka/UV Vodka

UV Vodka

American Vodka | 1.75 L | Starts at $19.49
Distilled four times and filtered with activated carbon for a taste that's clean and refined. 40% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuVO-UV-175L
Size1.75 L
Type/varietalVodka

You May Also Like