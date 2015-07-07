UV Vodka
Vodka
750 ml
Distilled four times and filtered with activated carbon for a clean taste. 80 Proof
Distilled four times and filtered with activated carbon for a taste that's clean and refined. 40% ABV
UV Pink Lemonade Vodka with refreshing and delicious; perfect served over ice!
Expected is…boring, which is the opposite of UV Blue. Naturally flavored with vine-ripened raspberries, UV Blue adds a touch of sudden sweetness to any situation. Try it with lemonade or lemon-lime soda.
The delicious taste of fresh raspberries has made UV Blue one of the worlds most popular flavored vodkas, and the perfect mixer to lemonade, Mountain Dew or almost any other mixer.
Meet the Bloody Mary's new best friend UV Sriracha. Made with all-natural flavors, it's spicy, peppery, and of course, super tasty. Hot, but not too hot, it adds just the right amount of kick.
Nothing says celebration like cake, and UV Cake is no different. Enjoy some during a birthday, anniversary, wedding or any other day you're thirsting for something festive.
A naturally flavored vodka with sweet aromas and juicy flavors of watermelon that lead into a pleasantly salty finish.
Bring the candy store to your cocktail with UV Candy Bar. Made with natural flavors, it's a treat with cola, milk or even on its own. Try it the next time you're looking to quench your sweet tooth.
Party in pink with the irrestistible taste of UV Lemonade. Pour pink over rocks, mix with soda or shake into a pink martini. Any way you mix it, UV Lemonade will electrify your evening!
GOLD MEDAL 2006 SAN FRANCISCO SPIRITS COMPETITION. Fresh vibrant grape flavors are present followed by a smooth, clean finish. Perfect straight over ice or with a splash of club soda.
GOLD MEDAL 2004 SAN FRANCISCO WORLD SPIRITS COMPETITION. UV Vodka contains no carbohydrates, is distilled four times and is charcoal filtered for a clean crisp finish.
The tart and sweet taste of real granny smith apples beams through in UV Green making it the perfect vodka for appletinis.
With the fresh taste of real cherries, UV Red goes great with lemonade, cola, energy drinks or almost any other mixer. It also only contains 65 calories and no carbohydrates per 1 ounce serving!