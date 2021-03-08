Saucey / Spirits / Vodka / Flavored Vodka
Stoli – Chocolat Raspberry Vodka
93 PTS-Top 50 Spirits Wine Enthusiasts 2012. The photo on the frosted-glass bottle is drool-inducing: a raspberry dripping with chocolate. On the palate, luscious notes of raspberry and cocoa linger.
- 4 weeks ago
What I’ve been searching for.Canter’s Deli used to serve a chocolate martini that was heaven. It was discontinued and they pretend it never existed. This vodka is the closest I’ve come to replicating that nirvana. I love it.Walter H. - Verified buyer