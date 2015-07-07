Stoli
Russian Vodka
1.75 L
Product of Russia. Distilled from grain and filtered through birch, charcoal and quartz sand. 80 Proof
Stoli Salted Karamel, the world's first salted caramel flavored vodka offers the perfect balance of sweet and savory. Sweet caramelized sugar and soft English toffee, balanced with a light saltiness.
Blended with finest Madagascan & Indonesian Vanilla beans to achieve it's distinct and delicious taste.
A unique blend of Russian vodka and aromatic essence of fresh raspberries create a distinctive taste.
93 PTS NATIONAL BEVERAGE TESTING INSTITUTE. Rich pure flavors that are best enjoyed either straight in a Martini or over the rocks.
91 PTS BEVERAGE TESTING INSTITUTE, DOUBLE GOLD 2005 SAN FRANCISCO SPIRITS COMPETITION, 4 STARS-SPIRIT JRNL 2008 Stolichnaya is extremly smooth, perfect either straight up or with your favorite mixer.
A modernized freezing method of distillation is used for the highest level of purity. The palate is smooth, clean, and bittersweet. ABV 40%
Stoli® Cucumber is clean and crisp on the palate, bursting with savory cucumber flavor and smooth finish. A pure, clean and natural tasting cucumber vodka.
A gluten-free vodka. The spirit is blended with artesian well water, then filtered just four times through quartz sand and Russian birch wood charcoal to achieve unsurpassed smoothness.
A deep cherry aroma with hints of rich vanilla. A full bodied taste with distinct notes of plum finishing warm, clean and crisp-subtle and complex. The Stoli flavor everyone has been asking for.
Powerful green peppery taste with real heat! Some crisp dryness, with a complex and full palate of tastes and sharp spicy sensations.
Sweet pure honey and a touch of orange and floral blossoms, with a warming sensation from the clean vodka. A luscious, creamy mouth-feel.
Powerful green peppery taste with real heat! Some crisp dryness, with a complex palate of tastes and sharp spicy sensations.
93 PTS-Top 50 Spirits Wine Enthusiasts 2012. The photo on the frosted-glass bottle is drool-inducing: a raspberry dripping with chocolate. On the palate, luscious notes of raspberry and cocoa linger.
The newest addition to the Stoli Vodka line- the fresh taste of Gala Apples. Once considered the forbidden fruit. Enjoy with your favorite vodka cocktail drinks for an exotic new taste.
Delicious peach vodka is perfect with orange juice and a splash of soda.
Enjoy the refreshing taste of Stolichnaya vodka infused with strawberries.
A new twist on an old favorite - vodka with a hint of orange! Serve ice cold.
Try the great smooth taste of Stolichnaya vodka with a little more zip.
Stolichnaya Citros is the authentic natural citrus flavored vodka from Russia. Produced using winter wheat and clear glacial water and then married to the natural flavors of lemons and limes.
Product of Russia. Made from grain and rye, naturally flavored with blueberries. 80 Proof
Product of Russia. Cranberry flavored version of Stoli Original. 70 Proof
Stoli Premium Ginger Beer for the original Moscow Mule. Only 100 calories per can compared to 190-200 calories per other 12 oz cans.
Product of Russia. Blackberry flavored version of Stoli Original. 70 Proof
Product of Russia. A smooth, vanilla flavored vodka made from a distillery in a small village in Irkutsk from the waters of Lake Baikal. 70 Proof