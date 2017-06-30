St. George
Green Chile Vodka | 750 ml | Starts at $15.88
Made from California grown hot and sweet peppers.
Brand/companyst. george spirits
Regioncalifornia
SkuVO-S28690-750ML
Size750 ml
Styleflavored vodka
Type/varietalVodka

