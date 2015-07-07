St. George
Botanivore Gin
750 ml
Local from Alameda CA. Lightly floral gin for spring cocktails. It has a light touch, from the citrus scent to the sweet flavor.
Local from Alameda CA. Both elegant and earthy, this luscious liqueur has all the complexity of a perfectly ripe barrlett pear. Cinnamon and clove add a warm touch of spice.
After distillation in our Eau De Vie pot stills, the whiskey is aged 3-4 years in used Bourbon casks and French Oak wine casks, as well as filtered through maple charcoal.
Local from Alameda CA. Breaking & Entering is a "super bourbon" made up of 80 different barrels. The result is a bright and spicy bourbon, with notes of cherry cola, cinnamon and cloves.
Local from Alameda CA. Three pack comes with their flagship Gins, the Dry Rye Gin, Terroir Gin and the original Botanivore Gin.
Made from California grown hot and sweet peppers.
The inclusion of pear distillate in this vodka adds gently floral top notes and the impression of subtle sweetness on the finish.
Astonishingly clear citrus flavor, genuinely tasting both sour and sweet orange. A tart almost lemony scent in the nose.
Local from Alameda CA. It's complexity comes from the use of fine brandy, star anise, mint, wormwood, lemon balm, hyssop, meadowsweet, basil, fennel, tarragon and stinging nettles.
Complex layers of hyssop, lemon balm and all sorts of anisey, licoricey notes. Hugely herbaceous!