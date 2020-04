Villa One – Reposado Tequila

An ultra-premium tequila founded by Nick Jonas & John Varvatos. Villa One Reposado is a light gold liquid aged in American oak barrels for six months. It produces bronze aromas with caramel and candy and boasts full, balanced butterscotch, chocolate and smoke flavors before delivering a light finish with notes of coffee, caramel and mellowed spice.