Espolòn – Reposado Tequila
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Inspired by and a tribute to Mexican culture, Espolòn tequila is named for the spur of the iconic rooster, a historic symbol of strength nobility and national pride. Espolon was established in 1998 as a tequila for the people. Espolon Reposado is aged in New American oak barrels for a minimum 2 months, creating a purer taste unique to Espolon.
More By Espolòn
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
16 Reviews
- 2 months agoOscar B. - Verified buyer""
- 2 months ago
GreatIt was very smoothKaren H. - Verified buyer
- 3 months ago
Really smoothI really enjoyed itKaren H. - Verified buyer
- 3 months agoKevin A. - Verified buyer
- 4 months agoKelsey T. - Verified buyer
- 5 months agoElias M. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Excellent tasteExcellent tasteAndrea I. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Yeah BuddyDrink upMaurice B. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
smootheasily the best tequila i’ve ever hadNick W. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
YesAlso, yes.Jason G. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
Smooth!SmoothFarheen T. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
Great baseline tequila for those wanting to make there way into reposado.Hint of sweet that pairs perfectly with citrus, perfect for Paloma’s.Valeria M. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
A nice sipperDefinitely drink with tajin and lime or orange!Jane R. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
My go toDelicious and smoothAyana T. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
Great drinkable tequila for the price. Great for mixing!Smooth, tasty and not too hot. Great tequila for the price!Geoffrey . - Verified buyer
- 4 years ago
Great delivery.Great delivery.NANicole A.