Espolòn – Reposado Tequila

Inspired by and a tribute to Mexican culture, Espolòn tequila is named for the spur of the iconic rooster, a historic symbol of strength nobility and national pride. Espolon was established in 1998 as a tequila for the people. Espolon Reposado is aged in New American oak barrels for a minimum 2 months, creating a purer taste unique to Espolon.

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

16 Reviews
  • 2 months ago
    Oscar B. - Verified buyer
  • 2 months ago

    Great

    It was very smooth
    Karen H. - Verified buyer
  • 3 months ago

    Really smooth

    I really enjoyed it
    Karen H. - Verified buyer
  • 3 months ago
    Kevin A. - Verified buyer
  • 4 months ago
    Kelsey T. - Verified buyer
  • 5 months ago
    Elias M. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Excellent taste

    Excellent taste
    Andrea I. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Yeah Buddy

    Drink up
    Maurice B. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    smooth

    easily the best tequila i’ve ever had
    Nick W. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Yes

    Also, yes.
    Jason G. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Smooth!

    Smooth
    Farheen T. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Great baseline tequila for those wanting to make there way into reposado.

    Hint of sweet that pairs perfectly with citrus, perfect for Paloma’s.
    Valeria M. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    A nice sipper

    Definitely drink with tajin and lime or orange!
    Jane R. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    My go to

    Delicious and smooth
    Ayana T. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Great drinkable tequila for the price. Great for mixing!

    Smooth, tasty and not too hot. Great tequila for the price!
    Geoffrey . - Verified buyer
  • 4 years ago

    Great delivery.

    Great delivery.
    NA
    Nicole A.