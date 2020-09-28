Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
Espolòn

More By Espolòn

Saucey / Spirits / Tequila & Mezcal / Reposado Tequila

Espolòn – Reposado Tequila

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

Bold, round palate; medium to full bodied with a rich roasted agave, sweet tropical fruit, vanilla and brown spices; long spicy finish. Aged 6 months in American Oak barrels.

More By Espolòn

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.50

2 Reviews
  • 6 months ago

    Smooth and slightly spicy.

    Great flavor with a lil kick at the end
    Anna Z. - Verified buyer
  • 11 months ago

    A little harsh on the front end very nice finish

    A wonderful tequila
    Mark - Verified buyer