Espolòn – Reposado Tequila
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Bold, round palate; medium to full bodied with a rich roasted agave, sweet tropical fruit, vanilla and brown spices; long spicy finish. Aged 6 months in American Oak barrels.
More By Espolòn
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
4.50
2 Reviews
- 6 months ago
Smooth and slightly spicy.Great flavor with a lil kick at the endAnna Z. - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
A little harsh on the front end very nice finishA wonderful tequilaMark - Verified buyer