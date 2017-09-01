Don Julio – Primavera Tequila

Don Julio Primavera Tequila is a testament to the true innovative spirit of making deliciously smooth, luxury tequila. Finished in orange wine casks, our tequila mingles with the light essence of wine infused with macerated orange peel during the barrel mellowing. Our premium tequila features notes of honeyed agave and a hint of spice that culminate in a light citrus finish. Simply serve on the rocks with an orange wheel or combine with club soda and a touch of citrus for a refreshing-tasting drink. Includes one 750 mL, 80 proof bottle of Don Julio Primavera Tequila. Please drink responsibly.