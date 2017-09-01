Don Julio – Reposado Tequila Double Cask Lagavulin

Don Julio Reposado Double Cask Finished in Lagavulin Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky Casks is a unique, rich and nuanced expression of our exceptional Don Julio Reposado Tequila. Aged to perfection, our Don Julio Reposado Double Cask Finished in Lagavulin Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky Casks Tequila is the very essence of the perfect barrel-aged, ultra-premium tequila made from hand-selected, ripe-harvested Blue Agave. Finished in barrels that once held Lagavulin Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky, this Limited Edition expression has notes of sweet fruit and tropical mandarin balanced with soft wisps of wood smoke and cacao bean. Don Julio was named One of the Top Trending Tequilas at the 2020 Drinks International awards. Simply serve neat in a snifter or on the rocks for a classic and simple drink. Don Julio tequila is produced in the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, one of the country’s most fertile agave-growing regions. The microclimate and mineral-rich clay soil allow the blue agave plant to flourish. Each bottle of Don Julio tequila is produced here and features our NOM number — our seal of authenticity — signifying where the tequila was made. Unlike many other distilleries, La Primavera only produces our ultra-premium tequila that is crafted with the same attention to detail and passion that founder Don Julio González embodied. Please drink responsibly.