Don Julio – Private Cask Reposado Tequila

Hand-selected by our distillers, Don Julio Reposado Private Cask Tequila owns a profile like no tequila before it. A number of select single cask barrels have been aged for a total of 10 months to create a rich and nuanced flavor that varies slightly from barrel to barrel. Rich, distinctive and wonderfully complex, our limited-edition Reposado Private Cask Tequila offers subtle oak notes with a smooth and spicy finish. Simply serve neat in a snifter or on the rocks for a classic drink. Includes one 750 mL, 85.4 proof bottle of Don Julio Reposado Private Cask Tequila. Please drink responsibly.