Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Saucey / Spirits / Tequila & Mezcal / Mezcal
Wahaka Mezcal – Reposado Con Gusano
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Aged 4-6 months in re-charred American Oak barrels with agave worms. Find a richness of notes in a slightly smooth and delightfully caramel complexion.
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Customer Reviews
5 Star
0%
0
4 Star
0%
0
3 Star
0%
0
2 Star
0%
0
1 Star
0%
0
Customer Photos