Mezcal Alipús – San Andres

750 ml From $ 63.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

The Alipús line is named for the villages in which they are distilled. The smoked notes in this Mezcal hover over cooked vegetables, earthy mushroom, and sweet tobacco aromas. A sweet and fruity note is found among it all. The body isn't rich but there's a touch of an oily quality to the mouth-feel. The roasted smoke notes come through fairly strong while some cherry fruit greets you on the finish.