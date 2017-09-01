Mezcal Alipús – San Juan

The Alipús line is named for the villages in which they are distilled. The aroma begins with raw fruit forward agave with floral notes of rose water and young mint. The first sip is a bit muddled although distinct notes of overripe lemon and dried parsley and sweet basil are pronounced. The finish is very enjoyable with a medium body and a low alcohol burn which concludes with a just enough smoke and black pepper to keep you coming back for another pour.