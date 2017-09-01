Bozal Mezcal – Tobasiche

Bozal Mezcals, produced and distributed by 3 Badge Mixology, are distilled using traditional methods from wild, native agaves that grow in Oaxaca and Guerrero. Tobasiche is part of the Karwinskii Family of agaves, which takes 12 to 13 years to fully grow and be ready to harvest. Production is done at a distillery in San Baltazar, Oaxaca. The hearts are cooked in earthen pit ovens, crushed using a traditional horse pulled tehona, and double distilled in copper pot stills before bottling at 47% ABV.