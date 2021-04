Tarantula – Azul Tequila

750 ml From $ 17.49 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Tarantula Azul is the ultimate shooter. A smooth blend of premium tequila and crisp citrus liqueur delivers an invigorating icy-blue shot like nothing you’ve ever tasted before. Obey the shot. Obey the flavor. Get Bit and see where the night takes you. 35% ABV.