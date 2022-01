Camus XO Elegance Cognac – Cognac Brandy

95 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST 2013. Camus XO Elegance is best when allowed time to open. The palate is light at first, with vanilla and caramel deepening to a fruity finish full of apricot and orange flavors