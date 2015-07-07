Camus XO Elegance Cognac
Cognac Brandy
750 ml
95 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST 2013. Camus XO Elegance is best when allowed time to open. The palate is light at first, with vanilla and caramel deepening to a fruity finish full of apricot and orange flavors
California. Aromas of dark cherry, blackberry, and vanilla. Flavors of cocoa, blackcurrant fruit, and blackberry. 14.9% ABV
Our Cabernets are a blend of wines from eight of the sixteen sub-appellations.
California. Dark fruit nose of blackberry and currant that carry through the palate. 14% ABV
91 PTS WILFRED WONG. Youthful and full of well combined ripe fruit and sweet oak, the formidable '10 Caymus Cabernet underscores why this area of the world is so tremendous with this varietal.
91 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '09 Caymus Cab is supple and creamy textured, with mocha, ripe plum and cherry flavors that show touches of tobacco, espresso and underbrush; full bodied; elegant.
92 PTS WILFRED WONG. An outstanding effort, the well-built '05 Caymus Cabernet exhibits superb black fruit flavors that ride long and lustily ina devilishly delicious, long and lasting finish.
A smooth example of the Zinfandel varietal, the Campus Oaks Old Vine Zinfandel stays ripe yet soft on the palate and well balanced in the finish; a good choice with grilled pork ribs.
Spain. Aromas of mature white peach, toasted bread, and green tea with hints of citrus. 12% ABV
This wine has a signature style that is dark in color, with rich fruit and ripe, velvety tannins as approachable in youth as in maturity. Caymus farms Cabernet grapes in eight of Napas 16 sub-appellations, with diversification enabling the winery to make the best possible wine in a given year. This Cabernet offers layered, lush aromas and flavors, including cocoa, cassis and ripe dark berries.
2014 VINTAGE ONLY - Vibrant scent of dark cherry, blackberry, layered with notes of vanilla. Bright, balanced with cassis at the center, flourishes of cocoa and sweet tobacco. Drinks well now.
NEW RELEASE! This Cabernet is blended from wines from eight of the sixteen sub-appellations.
Opens up to reveal an earthiness, with brown spice, cigar box and ripe dark fruits that linger; long finish; opulent and rich, yet has a velvety quality with supple density.