Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
The Kraken

More By The Kraken

Saucey / Spirits / Rum / Spiced Rum

The Kraken – 94 Proof Black Spiced Rum

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

Product of the Caribbean. Coffee, caramel and toffee notes. 94 Proof

More By The Kraken

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

2 Reviews
  • 3 months ago

    FANTASTIC RUM!

    Best rum I've had in years; very flavorful and smooth. But be forewarned, this is a powerful concoction but worth every penny.
    Michael C. - Verified buyer
  • 10 months ago

    Unleash the kraken

    Great rum. Flavorful and smooth
    Javier G. - Verified buyer