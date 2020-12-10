Saucey / Spirits / Rum / Spiced Rum
The Kraken – 94 Proof Black Spiced Rum
Product of the Caribbean. Coffee, caramel and toffee notes. 94 Proof
- 3 months ago
FANTASTIC RUM!Best rum I've had in years; very flavorful and smooth. But be forewarned, this is a powerful concoction but worth every penny.Michael C. - Verified buyer
- 10 months ago
Unleash the krakenGreat rum. Flavorful and smoothJavier G. - Verified buyer