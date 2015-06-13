Hook's
Home/Spirits/Rum/Spiced Rum/Hook's

Hook's

Carribean Spiced Rum | 750 ml | Starts at $21.19
Aromas of cinnamon, clove, and vanilla. Amber in color and a great mixer. 40%ABV
Get this delivered
SkuRU-HOOKS-750
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRum

You May Also Like