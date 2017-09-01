Captain Morgan – Black Spiced Rum

375 ml From $ 10.99

750 ml From $ 15.84

1.75 L From $ 21.49

1 L From $ 24.49 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Spice it up with Captain Morgan Black Spiced Rum. This darker, bolder spiced rum has a deliciously smooth finish. It's perfect on its own or for adding a delicious kick to your favorite mixed drinks. Simply mix with lime, orange and pineapple juice, simple syrup and bitters for a delicious Zombie cocktail. However you enjoy it, Captain Morgan brings the spirit of adventure to any party. So join the ranks, THERE'S MORE FUN TO BE HAD. Drink responsibly, Captain's Orders!