Captain Morgan – 100 Proof Spiced Rum

375 ml From $ 10.99

750 ml From $ 17.49

1 L From $ 23.49

1.75 L From $ 27.49 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Spice it up with Captain Morgan 100 Proof Spiced Rum. This blend of Caribbean rums is crafted with spice to bring out its intensity in full flavor. Our 100 Proof Captain Morgan Spiced Rum can be sipped neat, on the rocks or with your favorite mixed drink. Simply mix with cola and pour over ice for a signature Captain & Cola cocktail. However you enjoy it, Captain Morgan brings the spirit of adventure to any party. So join the ranks, THERE'S MORE FUN TO BE HAD. Drink responsibly, Captain’s Orders!