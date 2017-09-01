Captain Morgan – Silver Spiced Rum

375 ml From $ 9.99

750 ml From $ 13.99

1 L From $ 20.49

1.75 L From $ 22.49 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Spice it up with Captain Morgan Silver Spiced Rum. It is a blend of white rum and tropical spice with a sweet vanilla character. Our 70 proof Captain Morgan Silver Spiced Rum can be sipped neat, on the rocks or with your favorite mixed drink. Simply mix with blackberry schnapps and pineapple juice and pour over ice for a delicious Beach Haus cocktail. Includes one 70 proof 750 mL bottle of Captain Morgan Silver Spiced Rum. Drink responsibly, Captain’s Orders!