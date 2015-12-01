Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Black Mask

Often Bought With

Saucey / Spirits / Rum / Spiced Rum

Black Mask – Original Spiced

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

Made with oak-aged, premium rums, and combined with mellow Pacific Island spices and natural flavors, Black Mask Original Spiced smells like you should be sipping it directly from a coconut on a beach somewhere. If a vacation isn’t on the horizon, you can always slap on your swimsuit, bust out the coconut bath bombs, and let Black Mask Original Spiced take you on a tropical (bathtub) getaway.

You May Also Like

Customer Reviews

Based on 0 reviews
5 Star
0% 
0
4 Star
0% 
0
3 Star
0% 
0
2 Star
0% 
0
1 Star
0% 
0
Write a Review Ask a Question
  • Reviews (0)
  • Questions (1)

Thank you for submitting a review!

Your input is very much appreciated. Share it with your friends so they can enjoy it too!
Google