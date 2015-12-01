Black Mask – Original Spiced
Made with oak-aged, premium rums, and combined with mellow Pacific Island spices and natural flavors, Black Mask Original Spiced smells like you should be sipping it directly from a coconut on a beach somewhere. If a vacation isn’t on the horizon, you can always slap on your swimsuit, bust out the coconut bath bombs, and let Black Mask Original Spiced take you on a tropical (bathtub) getaway.
