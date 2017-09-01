Naked Turtle – White Rum

Love and celebrate boldly with the crystal clear taste of The Naked Turtle White Rum. Our award-winning rum is crafted from quality sugarcane molasses and is five-times distilled with the pristine waters of the U.S. Virgin Islands. Unlike most rums, we’re bottled ‘naked,’ which means our rum never touches the inside of an oak barrel, making for a bright finish. Our gluten-free rum has no preservatives and is made with the same care and dedication we have for our turtle friends. Enjoy our conservation-friendly rum with lemon juice, agave nectar and cubes of watermelon in a chilled glass for a refreshing tasting Watermelon Rumrita. Our journey began in St. Croix, when the beautifully clear waters and colorful, scenic views inspired a big idea: to create a white rum for those who love to live and give boldly. In recognizing that goodness starts from within, we made some bold choices ourselves. As proud partners of the Sea Turtle Conservancy since 2012, every bottle of The Naked Turtle produced helps save a baby sea turtle. Talk about a win-win! Please drink responsibly.