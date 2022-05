Banks – 7 Year Golden Aged Rum

23 different rums from seven different countries (Trinidad, Jamaica, Guyana, Barbados, Indonesia, Panama and Guatemala), have been blended together under the watchful eye of master blender Arnaud de Trabuc. Banks 7 is named in tribute to the seven unique styles of rum used to create this stunning drink.