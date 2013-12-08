Malibu
Home/Spirits/Rum/Flavored Rum/Malibu

Malibu

Coconut Rum | 750 ml | Starts at $15.49
Product of Barbados. Coconut flavored. 42 Proof
Get this delivered
Brand/companymalibu
SkuRU-MALIC-750
Size750 ml
Styleflavored
Type/varietalRum

You May Also Like