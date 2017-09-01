Captain Morgan – Gingerbread Spiced Rum

Tis the season to celebrate with friends and enjoy the festive holiday flavors of our limited edition Captain Morgan Gingerbread Spiced. Distilled with the sweet and warming taste of fresh gingerbread, Captain Morgan Gingerbread Spiced is a deliciously seasonal offering for all the crew to enjoy. Spice up your holiday party by combining Captain Morgan Gingerbread Spiced, honey and hot, fresh apple cider in a mug and garnish with a cinnamon stick for a Captain's Sleigh Ride Cider cocktail. However you enjoy it, Captain Morgan brings the spirit of adventure to any party. So join the ranks, THERE'S MORE FUN TO BE HAD. Drink responsibly, Captain’s Orders!