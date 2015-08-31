Blue Chair Bay
Home/Spirits/Rum/Flavored Rum/Blue Chair Bay

Blue Chair Bay

Coconut Rum | 750 ml | Starts at $22.99
Product of the Caribbean. Strong and smooth aged in white oak casks. 80 Proof
Get this delivered
Brand/companyblue chair bay
SkuRU-BCBCOC-750
Size750 ml
Styleflavored
Type/varietalRum

You May Also Like