Velho Barreiro Cachaca - 80 Proof – Cachaca Rum

Velho Barreiro Cachaca is one of the most traditional spirits in Brazil. Founded about 100 years ago, Velho Barreiro is recognized by the quality and the unique bottle. Our Cachaca is made from fresh, fine sugar cane juice raised on our own farms; we use the top quality ferments to produce Cachaca. The distillation is extremely controlled by our Master Distiller and after that stored in large barrows made of Jequitiba Rosa with 100,000 Liter capacity. Taste the Cachaca and not the wood.