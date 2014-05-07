Plantation Rum Barbados
Home/Spirits/Rum/Aged Rum/Plantation Rum Barbados

Plantation Rum Barbados

Aged Rum | 750 ml | Starts at $22.99
Product of Barbados. Aged fives years with flambeed banana, hints of coconut and dried fruit. 80 Proof
Get this delivered
SkuRU-PLANBRB-750
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRum

You May Also Like