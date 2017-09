Flor de Cana Rum Grand Reserve

Aged Rum | 750 ml | Starts at $ 26.99

SILVER MEDAL, 2007 SAN FRANCISCO WORLD SPIRITS COMP.86 PTS BEVERAGE TESTING INSTITUTE. Aged 7 years. Sweet with smokey tastes of oak, melon, and pears. Pepper and orange on the finish.

