Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
Bumbu

Often Bought With

Saucey / Spirits / Rum / Aged Rum

Bumbu – The Original Craft Rum

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

First Class sugar cane from across the West Indies. Aged up to 15 years in bourbon barrels. These medium charred barrels give rich color and enhance the vanilla taste notes in it's taste profile.

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

4 Reviews
  • 1 year ago

    So good

    Love the banana extract
    Jamie M. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Literally transports you to an island instantly.

    Super smooth, almost tastes like a hint of banana at the end.
    Anna Z. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Super smooth with a fruity banana flavor finish.

    Tasted like it was crafted with care.
    Anna Z. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Smooth, sweet and flavorful

    Hints of banana extract, vanilla, chocolate and cinnamon make this one of the best rums I’ve ever drank. Easy to sip on a cube of ice and a delicious cocktail with a splash of coke!
    Jamie M. - Verified buyer