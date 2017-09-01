Tanqueray – The Classic Gin and Tonic

Unwind with a bartender quality cocktail in a ready-to-enjoy can with Tanqueray London Dry Gin & Tonic. A perfect mix of Tanqueray London Dry Gin and signature crafted tonic, this delicious, balanced cocktail is expertly prepared and beautifully presented in a slim can. To enjoy, simply pour into an ice-filled wine glass and garnish with a lime wheel. Includes one 6% alc./vol. 12 fl oz can of London Dry Gin & Tonic. Please drink responsibly.