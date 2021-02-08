Patrón – Silver
Patrón Silver is handcrafted from the finest 100% Weber Blue Agave and is carefully distilled in small batches.
- 7 months ago
The best tequila ever!Smooth, reliable, tasty.. best tequila for shots & margs!!Erin H. - Verified buyer
- 9 months ago
DeliciousEasy to drink, reasonably priced quality alcohol. Gets the job doneKarina F. - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
GreatGreat tequilaEd M. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Good tequilaGood tequilaVictor J. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
YupPoppinNatalia Q. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Love it.....Good with lemon & saltSamira R. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Very good.Really like Patron.Garrett H. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
It’s absolutely amazing, thank you for always supplying the best product!It’s the go to alcohol that I prefer. I honestly do not like anything else!Savana D. - Verified buyer