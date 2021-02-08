Deliver ASAP to
Patrón

Patrón – Silver

Patrón Silver is handcrafted from the finest 100% Weber Blue Agave and is carefully distilled in small batches.

Ratings & Reviews

  • 7 months ago

    The best tequila ever!

    Smooth, reliable, tasty.. best tequila for shots & margs!!
    Erin H. - Verified buyer
  • 9 months ago

    Delicious

    Easy to drink, reasonably priced quality alcohol. Gets the job done
    Karina F. - Verified buyer
  • 11 months ago

    Great

    Great tequila
    Ed M. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Good tequila

    Good tequila
    Victor J. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Yup

    Poppin
    Natalia Q. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Love it.....

    Good with lemon & salt
    Samira R. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Very good.

    Really like Patron.
    Garrett H. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    It’s absolutely amazing, thank you for always supplying the best product!

    It’s the go to alcohol that I prefer. I honestly do not like anything else!
    Savana D. - Verified buyer